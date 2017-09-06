Police ask residents to shelter in place after lockdown in Hooksett, NH neighborhood

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - ​Police in Hooksett, New Hampshire are asking residents on Dundee Ave and the surrounding area to shelter in place — preferably in a basement — as the area is in lockdown.

Police say the following roads are closed: Dundee Ave, Granite St., Highland Ave, Chase St.

A reason for the lockdown was not given by authorities.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

