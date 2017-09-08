Police asking for public’s help identifying man who broke into Hingham store

HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a store in Hingham.

Surveillance footage showed the man inside the Euro Mart on Route 53 Friday at 12:49 a.m.

He is described as a white male wearing a gray hooded-sweatshirt with a white undershirt and plaid shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to call detectives at 781-741-1443.

