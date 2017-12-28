MADISON, WI (WHDH) — A barbershop dispute in Wisconsin landed a barber in handcuffs.

It started when the 22-year-old customer said the barber, Khaled Shabani, twisted his ear and accused him of fidgeting.

Shabani then allegedly snipped his ear with scissors and then shaved his hair down the middle of his head.

The customer called police who responded to the shop and arrested Shabani for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed.

Shabani claimed the incident was an accident, police said.

He will be in court in January.

