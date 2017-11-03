BOSTON (WHDH) - Morning commuters may experience delays near the Dedham Line after a crash took down power lines.

The incident happened at Truman Parkway and Dana Avenue.

The bed of a dump truck was left up and took down the power lines in a construction zone, police said.

Officials removed the truck from the wires and are working on clearing downed power lines and debris. They said they hope to reopen the road by 8 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

