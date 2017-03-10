Police believe remains found in swamp are of New Hampshire man missing since December

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Police believe human remains found in Derry, New Hampshire, are those of a man who went missing in December after he walked away from a medical appointment.

Police say an off-duty Derry police officer was hiking in the woods when he found the remains in a swampy area about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Capt. Vern Thomas said a preliminary investigation determined the body had been there for a long period of time, “most likely” since the time of John “Jack” Walsh’s disappearance on Dec. 13.

No foul play is suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The 63-year-old Walsh was a resident of Pleasant Valley Nursing Home in Derry. He was seen on video surveillance walking away during an appointment.

Walsh’s family said he showed signs of dementia and schizophrenia.

