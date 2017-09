BEVERLY (WHDH) - Officials said the Beverly Depot MBTA Station northbound line is closed after a person was hit by a train Friday morning.

Police have not released information about the condition of the person hit.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

7News will bring updates.

