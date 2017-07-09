BILLERICA, Mass. (WHDH) – A Billerica neighborhood was left uneasy after a man was shot in his own driveway, late Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. along Millpond Drive.

The victim said he came home from work and was confronted by a man with a gun in his driveway, according to police. The victim was shot in the leg after a struggle.

Police say the victim told officers the suspect was wearing a mask and ran to a car waiting on High Street. Police searched the area but did not find anything.

Neighbors say a family with young children lives at the home; they’re hoping to hear more from police soon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)