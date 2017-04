ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Andover Police confirm that a body was found Saturday in the water in Andover.

The body was located in the water off River Road. Jillian Way is now blocked.

Andover police say a body has been located in the water off river road…Jillian way is now blocked #7News pic.twitter.com/2KsmONi3iA — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 29, 2017

