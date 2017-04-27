Police: Body found in Randolph reservoir is missing teen

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Randolph Police confirm that a body found in the Great Pond Reservoir Thursday is missing teen Christopher Defreitas.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says search crews pulled a body from a reservoir in Randolph on Thursday. Clothing and a phone belonging to 16-year-old Defreitas were found Tuesday along the shoreline at the reservoir.

Defreitas was reported missing Monday night after disappearing from his home, investigators say.

State and local police scoured a reservoir along Pond Street Tuesday, utilizing air, water and ground teams. They resumed the search Thursday morning.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

