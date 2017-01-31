Police: Boy, 6, helped save dad’s life after drug overdose

BELMONT, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a 6-year-old boy helped save the life of his father who overdosed on the painkiller fentanyl.

Belmont police say the boy saw that his father was unresponsive on Friday, ran from his home and flagged down a neighbor driving by for help.

Responding firefighters administered the overdose reversal drug Narcan. The 31-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities determined the man overdosed on fentanyl. Police say the boy was turned over to the custody of family members. The state Department of Children, Youth and Families was notified.

Police say the boy was “very brave” in the incident and “may have very well saved his father’s life.” It’s unclear if the father will face charges.

