Police: Boy sexually assaulted another boy at South Boston Boys & Girls Club

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — A boy was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted another boy at the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club on West Sixth Street.

Police said the Boys and Girls Club immediately reported it and are cooperating in the investigation.

The boy was arraigned in juvenile court on charges of assault with intent to rape.

“Child safety and protection is our number one priority, and we apply intense due diligence to all aspects of policy and operations to reduce risk and provide a safe, secure environment,” said the Boys and Girls Club of South Boston in a statement.

The boys are both juveniles and their ages have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)