BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Brockton man was arrested after police said they found drugs and guns at his house.

Jeffrey Etienne, 27, was arrested at Logan Airport. Police said he was trying to flee the country after the drug bust.

Police said large amounts of crack, Fentanyl and amphetamine pills were found at Etienne’s house near Longwood Avenue.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)