Police bust counterfeit jewelry store in Miami

Miami, FL (WHDH) — The owners of the Lord of the Rings jewelry store, busted, for allegedly selling hundreds of fake brand name merchandise for a fraction of the price.

Miami-Dade Police say they seized the exact copies with retail value worth upward of 31 million dollars.

Police and Homeland Security tipped off to the store as being the main supplier in South Dade of counterfeit merchandise.

Miami-Dade Police arrested 57-year-old Tanya Verona and 40-year-old Jimmy Hernandez.

They charged the mother and son with a second degree felony for the sale of counterfeit goods, valuing more than 20 thousand dollars.

