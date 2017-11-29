Police, bystanders pull man from burning car in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Police and bystanders jumped into action Tuesday to pull a man from a burning car in Lawrence.

The 70-year-old man behind the wheel crashed his car Tuesday afternoon. It then flippd over and caught fire, trapping the man inside. Three police officers, an off-duty firefighter and a good Samaritan rushed to the rescue and got him free.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he is in serious condition. One of the police officers was admitted to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

