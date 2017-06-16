Police called after humongous pig goes on the run in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, MA (WHDH) - A humongous pig has been captured after running loose through a Massachusetts neighborhood.

Police in Georgetown say Officer Henry Olshefsky responded to a report of a loose pig in a yard on Birch Tree Drive, but when he arrived, it was nowhere to be found.

Olshefsky cavassed the area and spotted “something large” in a driveway on Long Hill Road.

The pig, which Georgetown police estimate to be around 1,000 pounds, appeared friendly and was hanging out by a Frisbee.

Police say Olshefsky walked the pig down the road into Rowley, where it took off running back to a farm where it had escaped from.

“When I first got this call I thought I was going to be dealing with a small pig, but after seeing him, I realized I was dealing with a giant animal,” Olshefsky said.

