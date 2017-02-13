Police: Cambridge man yells homophobic slurs, exposes himself at MBTA station

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A Cambridge man is facing charges after police said he dropped his pants, exposed himself and used homophobic language while at the Ashmont MBTA station on Sunday.

Police said officers responded to the station around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a disorderly man.

John Geary, 29, was acting out in a “loud and belligerent” manner, according to police. Officers said Geary started to use foul language, creating a disturbance.

Geary allegedly directed homophobic slurs at an MBTA employee, prompting officers to eject him from the station.

Police said Geary took off his pants and fully exposed himself as he was being escorted out of the station.

Geary was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

