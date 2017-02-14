Police: Camouflaged suspect robs pharmacy of narcotics

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say they’re looking for a masked suspect who stole narcotics from a Rochester pharmacy while donning camouflage clothing.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the suspect enter the Care Pharmacy alone on Monday night and sprint toward the back of the store.

Police say the suspect then took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of narcotics. He did not show a weapon and no one was hurt.

A police dog tracked the suspect in the area but couldn’t find him. The suspect may have fled in a car.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Rochester Crime Line is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)