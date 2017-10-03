BOSTON (WHDH) - Police believe a shooting in Back Bay is connected to a Roxbury car crash.

Police are investigating the incident that took place between Huntington Avenue and Exeter Street.

Emergency crews said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after officials also received a call to second scene in Roxbury for a two-car crash.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Shetland Street and Norfolk Avenue.

Four people were sent to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

