Police: Car stolen by escaped R.I. inmate found in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A manhunt for an escaped Rhode Island inmate has spread to Framingham, where police said a car he stole was found.

Former Army reservist James Morales, 35, escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility last Saturday. The warden said Morales climbed a basketball hoop, jumped to a rooftop and then scaled the barbed wire fence.

Police said Morales fled to Attleborough, where he stole a car. Police said the car was found in Framingham and neighbors on Irving Street said they saw officers coming and going from an apartment building.

Morales was arrested last year for stealing several guns from an Army Reserve center in Worcester. He was also facing rape charges.

Two officers at the detention center where Morales escaped from were placed on administrative duty.

