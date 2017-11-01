Police: Cat left without food, water for perhaps months

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have accused a man of leaving a cat in squalid conditions and without food or water for perhaps months.

Portsmouth Police Sgt. Kuffer Kaltenborn tells the Portsmouth Herald a landlord phoned in September to say sounds of an animal in distress were heard coming from an apartment. Police found an adult female cat suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration. She was cared for at an animal hospital.

Kaltenborn says weeks of unclaimed mail were found and the apartment was filled with trash and animal feces. Only about 7 ½ gallons of water had been piped in in three months.

Police sought 59-year-old Kenneth Hale, who turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with three counts of animal cruelty. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and phone number wasn’t in service.

