Police chase comes to deadly end in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An exchange of bullets between a wanted suspect and Massachusetts State Police occurred during a chase Thursday night.

Troopers began to chase the suspect late Thursday night in Malden. Police say the man was wanted in Maine for sexual assault, firearms and stolen motor vehicle charges.

The pursuit lasted about an hour and much of the time the suspect was driving with damaged tires from stop sticks.

At points, state police say he was driving the wrong way on I-495.

Eventually the suspect crashed just over the Massachusetts border in Newton, New Hampshire.

The suspect was found dead at the scene.

We know the suspect was found with a gunshot wound but at this point it is not clear if that was from state police or if he shot himself.

No troopers or anyone else besides the suspect were injured.

State police are trying to find the exact locations where the suspect fired at troopers in order to recover evidence.

