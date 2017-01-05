Police chase ends with SUV flipped onto fence

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - One driver led police on a wild chase Wednesday night before flipping an SUV into a fence.

New Bedford Police say the driver was trying to get away from police when it crashed and flipped into a fence near Belleville Avenue and Nash Road in New Bedford.

It is unclear why the driver was fleeing from police or if the driver faces any criminal charges. Police have not reported if there were any injuries in the crash.

