SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say one of two children struck by a vehicle in Springfield has died and a man is under arrest.

Capt. Richard Labelle says two children were struck at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Labelle says both children were taken to the hospital where one later died. The other child is expected to survive.

Police did not immediately release the ages or genders of the victims.

A 35-year-man has been arrested and will likely face arraignment Monday. The suspect’s name was not made public either.

Residents of Breckwood Boulevard, the street on which the children were struck, say cars speeding down their street are a problem.

