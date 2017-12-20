Police: Clerk opens fire on robbery suspect in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who tried to rob a store in Lowell but took off when the clerk opened fire.

The clerk at Valentina’s Market said the man pointed a gun at his aunt and he fired several shots at him. The suspect then ran out of the store.

The clerk, who has a license to carry, was not hurt and believes he did not end up hitting the suspect. He turned over surveillance video to the police.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s with a heavy build. He was wearing sunglasses and a black jacket with white stripes.

