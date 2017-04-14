Police: Cohasset man found with dozens of rifles, shotguns, bomb shells

COHASSET, MA (WHDH) - Cohasset police say officers executed a search warrant Friday at a home in the town and found an arsenal of weapons and explosives.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to a home on Doane Street and found more than two dozen rifles, five large military-grade ordinance shells and multiple shotguns, according to authorities.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called to the home. Police say they assessed the shells and notified the United States Navy. It’s not clear if the shells were live.

The home’s lone occupant, identified as a 65-year-old man, was taken into custody for questioning. Police say he does not possess a license for weapons.

All of the weapons were removed from the home. It’s not clear what charges the man will face.

His name was not immediately released.

