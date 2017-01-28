Police: college student dies in fall from bridge

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (AP) — Police in the New Hampshire town of Holderness say a 20-year-old college student is dead after a fall from a bridge.

Holderness police say 20-year-old Justin Sault of Keene, New Hampshire, was one of three Plymouth State College students walking across the Dicenzo Bridge around 2 a.m. Saturday when he climbed onto the bridge railing, before slipping and falling to the ice below.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the fall.

Police say “it appears that alcohol was a factor in this tragic accident.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)