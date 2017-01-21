Police Commissioner Evans speaks on the Women’s March

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police Commissioner Evans has been on Clarendon Street watching over the Women’s March Saturday.

He said there have been “no problems whatsoever today” and everyone has been respectful and thankful to officers.

Evans said they have plenty of officers present at the march and they haven’t had any ‘trouble makers.’

Crowds are estimated at over 100,000 people.

Watch the video above to hear Commissioner Evans full comments on the march.

