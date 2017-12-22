BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police department says one of its officers shot and wounded a dog that bit him and appeared ready to attack him again.

Bristol police say two officers were serving an arrest warrant Thursday when a dog ran out and bit one of the officers on the arm. The officer got his arm free, but believed the dog was preparing to bite again. He pulled his gun and shot the dog once. It ran away and was later transported to a veterinarian for treatment.

The officer suffered a minor injury to his arm.

Police are continuing to investigate.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)