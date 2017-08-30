Police continue investigation after teenager shot to death in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Police continued their investigation Wednesday after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday inside a home in Somerville.

Authorities say Tenzin Kunkhyen, of Malden, was shot at a Somerville home at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. He died at the hospital.

The Middlesex district attorney says Kunkhyen was inside the home with people he knew and the shooting was not a random act.

Kunkhyen was a student at Malden High School. Mayor Gary Christenson and Malden Schools Superintendent John Oteri said in a joint statement that they’re “deeply saddened” to hear of the loss of one of the district’s students.

No arrests have been announced. Investigators are still searching for clues that may lead to a suspect.

The shooting is being investigated by state and local police and the district attorney’s office.

