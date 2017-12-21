Police continue search for hunters whose bullets hit cars in Tyngsborough

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are continuing their search for the hunters whose bullets struck two cars in Tyngsborough.

Police are now searching areas near Cummings Road for evidence so they can track down the hunter or hunters involved.

Two different cars had their windows shot out; one was parked at an apartment building and the other was at an industrial complex. One of the cars also had a shotgun shell lodged inside.

Residents are asking hunters to stay away from populated areas. Police are also asking hunters to follow up on where their bullets land.

