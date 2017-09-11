DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are continuing their search for two men who opened fire on Interstate 93 on Sunday, shooting a father and son on motorcycles.

The men were shot on the southeast expressway, shutting down I-93. There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting.

The traffic backed up for hours near Exit 12 by Neponset Circle just after 5 p.m. as police investigated the incident.

The son, 32, from East Taunton, is critically injured; officials say that man is fighting for his life.

His father, 54, from Raynham, is also in serious condition but is expected to survive, according to state police.

Police are looking for two men who took off in a red Jeep Renegade that may have the letter “X” on the tailgate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police.

