EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) — Boston Police were called to respond to a body found in East Boston shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the night of Christmas Eve.

Police report that they found a man in his teens with stab wounds and declared him dead on the scene.

The body was discovered near the East Boston Memorial Stadium on Airport Way.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said police believe the death could be related to gang activity. The stabbing victim is the fifth teenager found dead in East Boston over the past 15 months, and police believe there could be a connection in the deaths.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any details surrounding the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Boston Police’s Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470, and can speak anonymously to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

