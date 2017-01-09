Police: Convenience store clerk shot during holdup attempt

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A masked man shot a convenience store clerk in Worcester (WUS’-tur) over the weekend after the clerk refused to hand over any money.

Police say a man donning a black hooded jacket and gloves demanded “everything you got” from the clerk at Edgemere Mini Mart on Saturday afternoon.

The clerk refused and fought the suspect. Police say the suspect then stepped back and shot the clerk once in the upper leg.

Police are trying to identify the suspect, who fled on foot before they arrived.

The clerk was taken to a hospital and is expected to live. He hasn’t been publicly identified.

