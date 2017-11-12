PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Boston man drove his car into oncoming traffic in Rhode Island, causing a crash that left two people dead and two others injured.

Police say the 20-year-old driver was headed south near the Raytheon Corporation’s Portsmouth campus on Friday when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a car carrying three people that was traveling in the opposite direction.

A 90-year-old Portsmouth woman and a 59-year-old Little Compton man in the second car were killed. The 58-year-old driver of that car was taken to a hospital, along with the other driver.

There’s no word on whether the driver is facing charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)