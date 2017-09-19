Police: Crews responding to house explosion in New Hampshire

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police say a home exploded Tuesday morning in a neighborhood in New Boston, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews have responded to a home on 123 Foxberry Drive.

Photos from the scene showed a home that was completely leveled and engulfed in flames.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone was inside the home. The cause of the explosion is not known.

No additional details were immediately available.

