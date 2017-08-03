Police cruiser crashes while responding to gunfire

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer was injured when their cruiser crashed as the officer was responding to reports of gunfire.

The Barnstable officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening after the crash at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The officer was responding to reports of gunfire at a home in the Centerville section of town.

Sgt. Michael Riley says one person at the home where the gunfire was reported was treated for injuries at the scene and then flown to a Boston hospital. Police did not characterize the nature of those injuries.

No names were released.

One neighbor told the Cape Cod Times she heard five to seven shots.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)