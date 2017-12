MILTON, MA (WHDH) - A crash overnight left a police cruiser damaged in Milton.

The incident happened in East Milton Square.

Officials said the cruiser was hit from behind, causing minor damage.

The other car involved sustained heavy damage to the front.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

