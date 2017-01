CHELSEA (WHDH) - A police cruiser was hit by a car in Chelsea on Saturday.

Police told 7News it happened at the intersection of Williams Street and Pearl Street.

The incident was not a hit and run. The driver did stay at the scene.

Police will not say if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)