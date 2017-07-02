FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – A cleanup is underway in Framingham after a police SUV slammed into a home.

Framingham Police say an officer was responding to a call for a fight just before 6 a.m. Sunday, when the officer appeared to overshoot the turn and crashed into a home on Second Street.

The officer did suffer some bumps and bruises, but she is OK. It’s the officer’s first year on the force.

Residents of the home were glad to hear she is OK.

The crash is under investigation.

