Police: Dad, son waited to call 911 after teen fell at party

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — A father and son in Connecticut were arrested after police say they waited to call 911 when a 17-year-old fell down the stairs at a party where there was underage drinking.

Police say officers were called to the New Canaan home of 18-year-old Andrew Knight and 59-year-old Douglas Knight in March and found the teenager, who had been unconscious for more than 30 minutes.

Authorities say Andrew Knight didn’t immediately call 911. They say Douglas Knight instructed people not to call 911. Court documents say a girl called her father who called authorities. The 17-year-old was hospitalized.

Andrew Knight is charged with supplying the alcohol. Douglas Knight is charged with delaying the 911 call.

Investigators say the family has hired attorneys. Douglas Knight didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment Sunday.

