Police: Decomposed body found in woods behind Dunkin’ Donuts

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police and the Thomaston Police Department are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body off U.S. Route 1.

Police say the body, believed to be that of a man, was found Wednesday morning near the Rockland town line in the woods behind a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot.

A team of detectives was assisting the police department with removal of the remains, which will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Police are reviewing missing person reports to assist them in the identification process. The medical examiner will help to identify the body and cause of death.

