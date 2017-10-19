Police determining Lynn lieutenant’s duty status after OUI arrest

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A Lynn police lieutenant is accused of operating under the influence early Sunday morning.

Officials are reviewing the investigation to make a determination Lt. James Shinnick duty status.

The officer also performs administration duties and will continue to pending the outcome of the investigation, the police chief said.

Shinnick is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at Peabody District Court.

