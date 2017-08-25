Police dig up Taunton yard in possible connection to 17-year-old missing person case

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police were on the scene digging for clues in the front yard of a Taunton house Thursday in a possible connection to high-profile missing persons case.

Police uprooted a tree and dug a large hole in the front yard of the house on Bryan Drive. While they referred all questions to the Bristol County district attorney, the DA’s office would only say it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Also at the scene was Steven Demoura, the brother-in-law of Debbie Melo, a Taunton woman who went missing 17 years ago. Melo was last seen at a doctor’s office in Weymouth in 2000. Her husband Luis Melo told police he was driving her home when they got into an argument. Luis Melo said his wife exited their car on Route 18 and when he went back for her minutes later, she was gone.

“I’m here. That’s all I can say,” Demoura told 7News off-camera. Several members of Melo’s family either declined to comment or could not be reached.

