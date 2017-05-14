Police: Dorchester shooting leaves 1 person dead

BOSTON (AP) — Police in Boston are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

