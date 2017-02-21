Police: Dozens of fraudulent credit cards found in car in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Two people were arrested after police said they found dozens of fraudulent credit cards in their car.

Police said the credit cards were found during a traffic stop on Route 84 in Sturbridge. Officials said more than 50 cards, along with a credit card skimmer and items believed to have been purchased with the cards, were recovered.

The suspects will be in court next week to face credit card fraud charges.

