NORTH MIAMI, FL. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a driver who tried to run down a group of police officers in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, the department was conducting their weekly community bike ride Thursday morning, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle at the back of an apartment complex, located at 12990 NE Sixth Ave.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver put the car in reverse and then attempted to run over the officers.

“When we tried to stop the car, the driver put the car in reverse, aimed it at the police officers, and then accelerated at a high rate of speed,” said North Miami Police Commander Raphael Estrugo.

The car drove across Northeast Sixth Avenue, then headed down 130th Street.

A surveillance camera caught the moment the car sped through the 12 officers.

“The vehicle basically came barreling at them, trying to kill these officers, and none of these officers fired, not once,” said Estrugo.

Police said the driver sped over the officers’ bicycles as the car headed toward them and officers had to jump out of the way to avoid injury.

“The officers had to act quickly and do what they were trained to do, which is drop the bicycles and get out of the way. When they did, the vehicle ran over the bicycles. The bicycles were basically mangled,” said Estrugo.

Police said they believe the driver could be armed and is considered to be a danger to the public.

“Obviously the suspect is brazen; he’s very dangerous. He basically tried to kill our police officers today,” said Estrugo.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the vehicle.

“We’re looking for a dark gray or dark blue Infiniti. We know that the driver’s side rear door is of a lighter color. We believe it might be either silver or white gold,” said Estrugo.

If you recognize the car or have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

