WESTMORELAND, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a woman was severely injured after a driver caused a three-car crash in Westmoreland.

First responders were called to the area just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Authorities say 28-year-old Matthew Dunn was trying to pass several vehicles on state Route 12 when he crashed into a Kia driven by Ellen Corbett, of New Ipswich.

Corbett was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with injuries considered life-threatening. Police say the driver of a third vehicle that was also hit was not injured.

Police say Dunn sustained minor injuries. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated and was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

