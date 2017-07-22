Police: Driver critically hurt after crashing into home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence say a driver is in critical condition after he crashed his vehicle into a home.

Police say the family inside the home at the time of the crash early Saturday appeared to be OK.

Lt. Patrick Reddy says two vehicles had rolled over near the home. One vehicle then hit the house.

Further details on what led up to the rollover weren’t immediately available.

The driver had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

