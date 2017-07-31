NH Police: Driver dies in crash after brief chase in stolen car

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a driver who led them on a brief high-speed chase in a stolen car has died after he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over and caught on fire.

Police say 28-year-old Sean York, of Rochester, New Hampshire, died at the scene in the town of Milton on Sunday night. There were no other people in the car.

Police said officers tried to arrest York on several outstanding felony warrants when York fled in the stolen car. They said the car went onto Route 16 at a high rate of speed and that York lost control between the next two exits, slid across the road and rolled over.

Police are investigating the crash.

