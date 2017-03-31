Police: Driver fell asleep at wheel, caused fatal collision

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a man fell asleep at the wheel and caused a head-on collision that left a New Hampshire man dead.

The Valley News reports 26-year-old Kenneth Hendrick Jr., of Bridgewater, faces one count of negligent operation with death resulting.

Police say Hendrick had been driving on U.S. Route 4 in West Woodstock when he crossed the center line and hit 76-year-old William Moeller’s SUV on Feb. 24.

Police say both men suffered injuries. Moeller, of Plainfield, New Hampshire, died at the hospital.

Woodstock Sgt. Joseph Swanson says fatigue is believed to be a direct factor in the crash.

Hendrick declined to comment Thursday on the charge. He’s due in court May 9.

